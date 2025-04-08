Eight months at Wydad Athletic Club without a salary! Rhulani Mokwena forced to pay from own pocket for additional equipment as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach's agent travels to Morocco for crunch talks - Reports
As speculation around his future gathers speed, the reports about the salary issue are set to complicate the matter even more for the tactician.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mokwena under pressure for poor season
- He recently dared the club to fire him
- The club is chasing Champions League spot
🟢📱