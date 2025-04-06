Frustrated Mokwena gives ultimatum after Wydad are knocked out of cup competition and guaranteed trophyless season - ‘We either need to change our mentality, or we need to change our players' South Africa Botola Pro R. Mokwena J. Riveiro Wydad Casablanca

The Moroccan side are chasing a Caf Champions League spot after missing out on the league title and now must win all of their remaining five matches.