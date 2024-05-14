Phil Foden Rodri Manchester CityGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'It's absurd!' - Ederson rages at 'unacceptable' Rodri Player of the Season snub as he insists Man City enforcer should be fighting Phil Foden for top Premier League prize

Manchester CityRodriPhil FodenErling HaalandEderson MoraesPremier League

Ederson was unhappy to see team-mate Rodri's name missing from the Premier League Player of the Season shortlist.

  • Ederson unhappy with Rodri's snub from POTY list
  • Will back Foden to win the award
  • Two Man City stars nominated for the prize
