Soham Mukherjee

Ederson makes Premier League history! Man City goalkeeper breaks assist record as incredible punt sends Omar Marmoush on the way to first goal for Pep Guardiola's team

Ederson MoraesManchester CityManchester City vs NewcastleNewcastlePremier League

Ederson makes Premier League history with his assist to Omar Marmoush for Manchester City's first goal against Newcastle on Saturday.

  • Ederson set up Marmoush for City's opener
  • Now has six assists in the Premier League
  • A new record in the English top-flight
