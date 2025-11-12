'I needed this change' - Ederson opens up on reasons behind Man City exit as goalkeeper reveals previous attempt to leave Pep Guardiola's side before Fenerbahce transfer

While there were other offers, including interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, Ederson revealed that his choice was influenced by people he trusted. He spoke with Claudio Taffarel, Brazil’s legendary goalkeeping coach and a Galatasaray icon, as well as several Brazilian players who had represented Fenerbahce in the past. Their advice, he said, made the decision easy.

"I had a brief conversation with Taffarel (the national team's goalkeeping coach), even though he played for their rival (Galatasaray)," he said. "Taffarel spoke wonders about the city, culture, and Turkish people. I also spoke with Brazilians who played for Fenerbahçe, who spoke very highly of the club, the city, the culture, and the climate. So that ended up helping even more. I'm really enjoying this new challenge, this new country, this new league, and this new culture."

Ederson also revealed that he had earlier tried to leave City as he was desperate for a change. "In a previous season I had already tried to leave, but it didn't work out," he said. "I think that influenced my performance a bit during the season. I had five injuries and wasn't at my highest possible level. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if we agreed. I needed this change. There's no point in being at a giant, winning club if you're not happy. That would continue to affect me in the same way."