Getty Images Sport
'Something I take no pride in!' - Eddie Howe relieved to get Man City monkey off his back as Newcastle deal Pep Guardiola's title ambitions a hammer blow
Newcastle hurt Man City's title hopes
In a pulsating clash where Newcastle had just 32 per cent possession and nine shots to City's 17, Howe's side overcame Pep Guardiola's in-form team to give them a morale-boosting victory at St James' Park on Saturday. After winning four of their last five Premier League games, City looked like they may catch table-topping Arsenal but this defeat has hurt those chances. They are down to third after Chelsea's win over Burnley and if Arsenal beat Tottenham on Sunday, they could go seven points clear of the Citizens.
- Getty Images Sport
Howe thrilled with Newcastle triumph
Howe cut a relieved figure after Newcastle had secured all three points on Saturday night. He would have had his heart in his mouth when Barnes' second goal was the subject of a lengthy VAR review, before the decision went their way. And the former Bournemouth manager was clearly thrilled with how things panned out in the north east.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game: "That doesn't sound good that, 19 games. I'm well aware of my record against Manchester City, that is something I take no pride in really. Trying to figure out a way to beat them is very, very difficult. Even today's game, it was so tight. The margins in Premier League games against them are so fine, but we came out on the right side today. I thought it was a great performance from the players, full of energy, heart and bravery. I'm delighted with how we played.
"The mindset was key and the attitude. The energy was back that was missing against Brentford and West Ham. Our running ability and power was there. Our technical ability was there too, which hasn't always been the case. We were brave in our approach. We tried to be aggressive and we got rewarded that at times, they punish you for that at times, so you are always on a bit of a knife-edge against them. Thankfully Nick [Pope] made some good saves when needed them and we got the goals at good times."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Howe praises matchwinner Barnes
With Barnes' contribution, he took his goal tally to six in all competitions. In the league, he is Newcastle's joint second highest scorer with team-mate Bruno Guimaraes (three) and is one behind Nick Woltemade. But the former Leicester City man did miss a glorious chance in the game, which could have proven costly. But Howe was quick to praise the winger.
He added: "Two great goals for Harvey, he missed a couple in the first half, but he is always a player that gets chances and that is the great thing about him. When you put him on the team sheet you know there is going to be some moments. His first goal was an outstanding finish and that was probably the hardest of the ones he had today, found the corner with his right foot. The second one is about being in the right place at the right time. Two massive goals for us and hopefully that can lift us in the Premier League."
Barnes himself said to BBC's Match of the Day: "It feels great [to be the matchwinner]. I don't think I was the most popular man at half time. Glad to make up for it in the second half with a couple of good goals and it was a great win for us. Hopefully after today's result we can kick on and go on a good run."
- AFP
What comes next for Newcastle?
Newcastle, like all the teams taking part in European competitions this season, are preparing for a busy run of fixtures over the coming weeks. In fact, between Tuesday's trip to Marseille in the Champions League and their crunch derby clash with Sunderland on December 14, the Toon play six matches in all competitions. That will demand a lot of Howe's men, and whether they will be up to the task remains to be seen.
Advertisement