Eddie Howe reveals choice between Arsenal and Man City as 'best side' Newcastle have played this season

Reflecting on the gulf in class during their latest cup exit, Howe was quick to acknowledge the sheer quality possessed by the visitors. The Newcastle boss noted that even when Guardiola rotates his squad, the technical level remains virtually untouchable for most sides in the division, including a Newcastle team that has tested itself against the very best in Europe and at home this term.

Howe said: "I think that [City] made changes to their team but I think you see the strength in depth that they have and they possess. I think that was probably a step too far for us today against them when they’re in that mood, I thought they were excellent and we fell away in the game. We seemed to lose our energy but they do that to you because they keep the ball so well, they make you run, they make you chase, then you’re tired and you make another technical mistake and you’re chasing again. They’ve done that for years. That’s why, for me, they’ve been the best team that we’ve continually faced and today I thought they were in a really good place and we just fell out of energy."