Easy Nedbank Cup win for Orlando Pirates? Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC blasted for giving Bucs 'free pass to last 16'

TTM's General Manager, Azwihangwisi Phasha, explained why they decided to host Pirates in Durban as opposed to their home in Limpopo.

“The reason why the game was taken to Durban was that the Vhembe region is part of the places that have been declared a natural disaster [due to recent floods],” Phasha told FARPost in an earlier interview.

“So it was not safe for people to come to this side. That was the reason why the match was moved to Durban. Before that, we tried to move the match to Polokwane, but unfortunately, the New Peter Mokaba Stadium was unavailable due to the Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup match.

“So the game can’t be played a day before the CAF match. We couldn’t play in Gauteng because it is Orlando Pirates’ home province. That is the reason why we moved to Durban. We also had an option to go to Cape Town, but that is too far for our supporters.

“We are really sorry about the disappointment of taking the fixture to KZN. It was beyond our control and a situation that we were facing," he concluded.