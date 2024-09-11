EA Sports FC 25 ICONS: Gianluigi Buffon, Julie Foudy & the new legends in the game

EA Sports FC 25 has introduced new legends into the game as icons, let's find out who they are...

EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner, and fans of Ultimate Team are in for a treat with the introduction of eight new Icons. These legendary footballers, both men and women, have made their mark on the beautiful game, and their addition to the game’s extensive roster is sure to excite players worldwide.

From Gianluigi Buffon’s heroic goalkeeping to Julie Foudy’s leadership on the pitch, these Icons represent some of the best talents the sport has ever seen. Whether you're looking to bolster your defense, midfield, or attack, the new Icons bring a range of attributes that will enhance any Ultimate Team squad. As EA continues to evolve its football simulation, the inclusion of these legendary players adds to the excitement of building a dream team.

As we gear up for the September 27 release of EA Sports FC 25, here’s a closer look at the new Icon player items coming to Ultimate Team.