Dusan Vlahovic open to Juventus stay as initial talks take place despite Premier League interest in striker

According to recent reports, the long-awaited meeting has finally taken place in Turin, potentially serving as the catalyst for a dramatic shift in Juventus' upcoming transfer strategy. The Bianconeri are currently navigating an intense period of internal negotiations, working tirelessly to secure the futures of several key figures within the squad. With Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie already committing their futures to the club, the spotlight has firmly shifted toward their talismanic number nine.

Speculation has surrounded the 26-year-old Serbian international for months, particularly with his current contract edging closer to its June 2026 expiry date. The initial summit between the club’s hierarchy and the striker’s representatives has yielded positive results that few saw coming just a few weeks ago, indicating a mutual desire to find common ground.