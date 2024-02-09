Duncan McGuire saga takes another twist! USMNT prospect's agent offers him to other MLS clubs after collapsed Blackburn Rovers move - while Orlando City continue to pursue Luis Muriel transfer

Jacob Schneider
Duncan McGuire Orlando City 2023Getty Images
Duncan McGuireOrlando CityUSAMajor League SoccerTransfers

USMNT prospect Duncan McGuire's agent has crazily offered him to other MLS teams after his Blackburn Rovers move collapsed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McGuire's agent offers him to other MLS teams
  • U-23 USMNT forward's move to Blackburn collapsed
  • Uncertainty surrounding his future

Editors' Picks