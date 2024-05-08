'These dudes are the 'f*cking best' - Jason & Travis Kelce 'all in' on attending Wrexham game as iconic NFL brothers vow to 'hit the pubs' after accepting Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invitation
NFL icons Jason and Travis Kelce say they are "all in" on attending a Wrexham game following an invite from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kelce brothers invited to Wrexham game
- NFL icons accept invitation from club's Hollywood owners
- Duo praise Reynolds and McElhenney