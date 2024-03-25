Pitso Mosimane, Abha FCBackpage
Seth Willis

Dr. Pitso Mosimane! Celebrated South African coach to receive doctorate - 'His success has broken barriers & shattered stereotypes'

South AfricaPitso John MosimaneAbhaMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer League

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has been flourishing at club level both in the continent and abroad.

  • Mosimane the most successful African coach at club level
  • The 59-year-old won 19 major trophies
  • The Kagiso-born tactician set for reward

