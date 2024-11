The Soweto giants won their second unofficial trophy of the season and this time around they beat Masandawana.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties to win the Home of Legends Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The match had ended 0-0 in regulation time but Amakhosi prevailed on penalties.

It was Chiefs' second unofficial trophy of the season after also clinching the Cufa Cup and GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Saturday's match.