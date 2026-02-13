Getty Images Sport
Door still open for Mauricio Pochettino! Tottenham agree interim Igor Tudor deal without the option for ex-Juventus manager to become permanent boss
Interim solution keeps summer options alive
Tottenham have moved decisively to arrest their alarming slide down the Premier League table by securing a verbal agreement with Tudor. Following the dismissal of Thomas Frank on Wednesday, the club hierarchy identified the Croatian as the ideal candidate to steady the ship on a short-term basis.
However, in a move that will intrigue the fanbase, the agreement with the 47-year-old is strictly an interim arrangement. Reports confirm that Tudor’s contract will run until the summer and, significantly, does not include an option to make the appointment permanent. This strategy, driven by chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and technical director Johan Lange, suggests that Spurs are keeping their powder dry for a major appointment in the off-season. By bringing in a temporary option without long-term commitments, the north London club have effectively kept the door wide open for a return to a wider pool of candidates in June.
Ex-Spurs boss Pochettino is likely to be on that list, despite his summer commitment with the USA at the World Cup. The Argentine has repeatedly expressed his love of the London club since his departure and did so once again recently as he criticised their ambitions. It was even reported this week that he is the man the board want to appoint as permanent boss, but will have to wait until deep into the summer before they can bring him back to the English capital.
Tudor tasked with saving a disastrous campaign
The mandate for the former Juventus and Marseille boss is clear: save the season. Tudor walks into a club in crisis, with Tottenham currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League. The disastrous tenure of Frank has left the Lilywhites just five points above the relegation zone, a reality that seemed unthinkable at the start of the campaign.
Tudor is renowned for his ability to make an immediate impact, a trait that Venkatesham and Lange will be desperate to see replicated in north London. The Croatian coach is known for his no-nonsense approach and high-intensity style, qualities that have been sorely lacking during a run that saw Spurs fail to win in their last eight league games. While domestic form has been abysmal, Tudor also inherits a strange paradox; despite the relegation scrap, he will lead the club into the last-16 of the Champions League, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak season.
North London Derby baptism of fire awaits
There will be no honeymoon period for the incoming interim boss. In a twist of fate only football can script, Tudor’s first game in the dugout is set to be the North London Derby against bitter rivals Arsenal next weekend. It is the ultimate baptism of fire, but also a unique opportunity to instantly win over a disillusioned fanbase.
Preparation time will be minimal, but Tudor’s experience at big clubs such as Galatasaray, Marseille and Juventus should stand him in good stead for the cauldron of a derby atmosphere. The players will need to respond immediately to his methods if they are to salvage any pride against the Gunners. The dismissal of Frank came after a tepid 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, and the squad will need a drastic injection of confidence before facing their cross-town rivals.
From Juventus despair to Premier League rescue mission
Tudor arrives with a point to prove. The former defender has been out of work since October, when he was sacked by Juventus after just seven months in charge. His time in Turin ended sourly, with the Old Lady sitting eighth in Serie A following a winless eight-game run - a statistic that eerily mirrors the form that cost Frank his job at Spurs.
However, his coaching resume boasts more than that brief tenure. After a playing career that saw him win two Serie A titles with Juve, he cut his teeth managing Hajduk Split, PAOK and Udinese, before impressive spells at Hellas Verona and Marseille.
