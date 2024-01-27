Donny van de Beek endures nightmare start to life at Eintracht Frankfurt as Man Utd loanee is hauled off at half-time after another dismal showing

Jack McRae
Donny van de Beek Eintracht Frankfurt 2023-24Getty Images
Donny van de BeekEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaEintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz 05

Donny van de Beek's quest to rediscover the player he was at Ajax goes on as the hunt for consistent form continues to evade him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Van de Beek on loan from Man United
  • Midfielder hooked at half-time after poor performance
  • Frankfurt have option to purchase Dutchman

Editors' Picks