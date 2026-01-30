DONE DEALS! Former Orlando Pirates coach's side sign Kaizer Chiefs product and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star in a bid to win PSL title

Sekhukhune United have sustained their push for the top Premier Soccer League positions.

Under former Orlando Pirates coach Babina Noko has shown the hunger to go for the South African top-tier title, or at least the CAF inter-club competition spot.

In the ongoing transfer window, they have brought on board Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela (Stellenbosch FC), Tidiane Diomande (Stade d'Abidjan, Ivory Coast), and Lebogang Phiri (Free Agent).

Those are experienced players who can help Babina Noko sustain their push for the PSL crown.