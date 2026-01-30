DONE DEALS! Former Orlando Pirates coach's side sign Kaizer Chiefs product and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star in a bid to win PSL title
- Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune's PSL ambition
Sekhukhune United have sustained their push for the top Premier Soccer League positions.
Under former Orlando Pirates coach Babina Noko has shown the hunger to go for the South African top-tier title, or at least the CAF inter-club competition spot.
In the ongoing transfer window, they have brought on board Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela (Stellenbosch FC), Tidiane Diomande (Stade d'Abidjan, Ivory Coast), and Lebogang Phiri (Free Agent).
Those are experienced players who can help Babina Noko sustain their push for the PSL crown.
Sekhukhune add more fire-power
Babina Noko have now confirmed the arrival of Thato Khiba, who is a Kaizer Chiefs product, as well as former Sundowns player Lesiba Nku.
"Sekhukhune United welcomes Lesiba “Di Maria” Nku and Thato “Mbese Mbese” Khiba to the family," the club confirmed.
"The midfield duo joins Babina Noko from Stellenbosch FC to beef up, as we hit the second half of the season.
"Babina Noko look forward to your contribution, gentlemen!" Sekhukhune concluded.
Khiba and Nku's stats
In the 86 games Khiba played for Stellies, he managed to find the back of the net four times and provided two assists. Interestingly, he was converted to the right-back position from his preferred midfield position.
Nku, who was initially a winger before being played as a left-back, had nine goals and four assists in the 70 matches he played.
Stellies confirm trio's exit
Gavin Hunt's outfit have now confirmed the exit of the aforementioned duo alongside Sanele Barns, who is with the Natal Rich Boys.
"Stellenbosch FC can confirm that the Club has reached agreements for the transfers of Thato Khiba to Sekhukhune United and Sanele Barns to Richards Bay. The Club has also parted ways with Lesiba Nku by mutual agreement," they said in a statement.
"Khiba joined Stellenbosch in January 2025 and made 43 appearances across all competitions. Following his transfer, he will reunite with former Stellies teammate Lehlogonolo Mojela, who similarly departed for Babina Noko earlier this month.
"Barns, meanwhile, returns to Richards Bay, from whom he joined Stellenbosch in July 2024. The 28-year-old spent the last 17 months in the Cape Winelands, where he scored seven goals in 68 appearances, while also making his Bafana Bafana debut during last year’s COSAFA Cup," Stellies continued.
"Lastly, Nku has departed the Club after the parties reached an agreement to mutually part ways. He scored twice and recorded four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.
"The Club expresses its gratitude to Thato, Sanele, and Lesiba for their service and wishes them all the best in the next chapters of their respective careers," they concluded.