Seth Willis

Done Deal! Nigeria international Olisa Ndah joins PSL title-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach after surprise exit from Orlando Pirates

The Super Eagles star ended his association with the Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago on mutual consent. Initially, there were reports that the experienced centre-back was on his way to the Middle East, but his agent played down the heavy speculation. The towering defender will now remain in Mzansi!

    Ndah's Pirates exit in a nutshel

    Olisa Ndah joined Orlando Pirates four years ago and quickly established himself as a key player for the Soweto giants.

    However, his injury in late 2024 saw him miss a whole season, and by the time he was returning, the 28-year-old struggled to make it back to the starting XI owing to stiff competition.

    Despite impressing as Bucs beat Carling All Stars to win the Black Label Cup, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou couldn't assure him of regular game-time.

  • Ndah finds a new team

    The Nigerian has now joined former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who won league titles with Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.

    "Stellenbosch FC is delighted to announce that the Club has acquired the services of defender Olisa Ndah," the club confirmed through their media team.

    "The Nigeria international joins Stellenbosch on a free transfer after spending the last four-and-a-half seasons with Orlando Pirates and arrives as a welcome addition to the Club’s defence," they added.

  • Valuable addition to Stellies!

    Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie is delighted to have managed to sign Ndah, exuding confidence that he will deliver for the club.

    "Olisa is a player with proven quality and experience at the highest level, and we are pleased to welcome him to Stellenbosch FC,” the administrator stated.

    “We are deliberate in our recruitment strategy to ensure that every signing complements the group, and having had the chance to assess him closely, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad," he further continued.

  • When will Ndah make his Stellies debut?

    The Super Eagle might make his debut on Wednesday night as Stellies host Magesi in the Premier Soccer League fixture that will be staged at the Danie Craven Stadium.

