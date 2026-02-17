Done Deal! Nigeria international Olisa Ndah joins PSL title-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach after surprise exit from Orlando Pirates

Olisa Ndah joined Orlando Pirates four years ago and quickly established himself as a key player for the Soweto giants.

However, his injury in late 2024 saw him miss a whole season, and by the time he was returning, the 28-year-old struggled to make it back to the starting XI owing to stiff competition.

Despite impressing as Bucs beat Carling All Stars to win the Black Label Cup, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou couldn't assure him of regular game-time.