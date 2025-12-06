Getty Images Sport
'I don't know what happened' - Dominik Szoboszlai left baffled by Liverpool's late collapse against Leeds as Arne Slot's problems continue
Liverpool were in cruise control before Konate conceded penalty
Looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with high-flying Sunderland, striker Hugo Ekitike scored twice as Liverpool took a two-goal lead early in the second half against Leeds. Handed a start ahead of fellow forward Alexander Isak, the France international netted his first league goals since bagging in September’s 2-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
However, with Liverpool cruising in Yorkshire, defender Ibrahima Konate gave Leeds a route back into the game from the penalty spot when he brought down winger Wilfried Gnonto inside the area. Dominic Calvert-Lewin successfully converted the spot-kick before Daniel Farke’s Leeds found an equaliser just two minutes later when midfielder Anton Stach sent the home supporters into raptures.
Szoboszlai has been rare shining light in difficult season for Reds
In a season which has seen several Liverpool players struggle to replicate their form from last season’s title-winning campaign, one man who has led from the front has been midfielder Szoboszlai. Whether operating as a makeshift right-back or as a midfielder, the Hungary international has performed regardless of his position in 2025-26.
And the former RB Leipzig ace thought he had scored the all-important winner for Liverpool when he raced into the box before coolly slotting the ball past Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri after 80 minutes.
But in a final twist in what was a breathless affair, Leeds scored a last-gasp equaliser through man-of-the-moment Ao Tanaka, who also found the back of the net in his side’s impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek.
Hungary ace unable to explain how Liverpool conceded momentum
Understandably devastated after watching his side drop more precious points, Szoboszlai was unable to put his finger on why Liverpool conceded momentum in a game they were in complete control of.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, he said: “I don't know what happened after 2-0. I think we thought the game was over and we just made sure at the beginning of the game that this is the kind of game where you can never underestimate the team. Maybe after the penalty they just had the momentum. We came back which showed a good reaction but we conceded again from a set-piece is not the nicest way.
“I don't know [if there is a confidence issue], maybe you're right but after 2-2 we showed a great reaction and showed our mentality. We knew we made a mistake by letting them come back to 2-2 but I have nothing to say about the result.
When pushed on what was said in the Liverpool dressing room after the game, Szoboszlai added: “What is in the dressing room stays in the dressing room, it is not for the public. We have to manage it, we have to find solutions.
“I can always come up with the opportunity on Tuesday or on the weekend again but there are also time where you have to look at yourself. You have to go home and think if you did everything what was possible and if the answer is yes then we just keep going and the momentum will come.”
Slot's Liverpool aiming to bounce back against in-form Inter Milan
Liverpool will look to bounce back when they lock horns with Italian giants Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday. While Arne Slot’s side sit eighth in the Premier League table, they are currently 13th in the Champions League standings.
Inter, meanwhile, should provide a difficult test for the Merseysiders. Cristian Chivu’s side are fourth in the Champions League table, having won four of their five fixtures. They are also top of Serie A after winning 10 of their 14 league games this term.
