‘Doesn’t sound silly’ – Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney tipped to throw money at League One after questions of whether Wrexham co-owners have stomach & funds for third-tier fight
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been tipped to make the funds available that will allow Wrexham to remain competitive in League One.
- Red Dragons soared out of National League
- Are now flying high in League Two
- Hollywood stars funding thrilling adventure