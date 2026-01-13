Does Andre De Jong's arrival at Orlando Pirates spell doom for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi? Ex-Buccaneers star explains whats arrival of New Zealand midfielder means for Bafana Bafana duo
- Orlando Pirates
De Jong arrives at Pirates
Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC.
The New Zealand international is finally a Buccaneers player after the Soweto giants failed in their attempts to secure his services during the previous transfer window.
De Jong joins a star-studded midfield department at Pirates, where competition for places is fierce.
He will battle for game time with the likes of Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi at the club and former Pirates star Andries Sebola comments on how things will be like in the middle of the park.
Sebola on what De Jong signing means for Mbule and Tito
“Maswanganyi’s form hasn’t been good of late and Mbule lacks stamina, hence he hardly finishes matches, so I really think De Jong will be important for the team in the second half of the season,” Sebola told Sowetan Live.
“He can also play as a second striker, so I really think he’s a good acquisition that will help Pirates in their title challenge. You need depth so that players don’t relax, so De Jong’s arrival will strengthen the depth as well.
Pirates went for the 2025 AFCON break leading the PSL table with two points better than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
There have been fears that the month-long break could disrupt the momentum the Buccaneers went for the break enjoying.
“It will take time for them to find their rhythm because they were not playing competitive football," added Sebola.
"They had several players at Afcon, playing in different weather in Morocco, where it’s very cold, so I fear it will take a few games for the team to really get their mojo back.”
Bafana spots at risk for Mbule and Tito
Mbule and Maswanganyi have been pushing to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos and stay in the national team.
With Themba Zwane out of the national side, Mbule went to the 2025 AFCON as the first-choice playmaker but struggled to make an impact.
This was after Broos had initially identified Maswanganyi as his replacement for Zwane.
Now with De Jong having joined Pirates, his presence risks limiting Mbule and Maswanganyi's game time in a period where players are fighting to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“His [Maswanganyi's replacement] is Mbule. Why Mbule? I think everybody agrees that he's a player with much qualities and I have to agree also that the past years we didn't really see what we expected from a player like that, but he's an experienced player," said Broos as per Sowetan Live.
“For more than a year, we looked for Themba's replacement and we found Tito and now Tito is also injured, so it is difficult to find someone with those qualities and I think with Mbule, we have the right player at the right position.”
What comes next?
Orlando Pirates are now preparing for the resumption of the PSL title race with an away trip to Sekhukhune United on January 24.
The clash could mark De Jong's Buccaneers debut, either starting of coming on from the bench.
All eyes will be on the new signing as he is scrutinised to see whether coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made the right decision to bring him in.
But what could have more attention is how Pirates return from the AFCON break and if they would be able to protect their lead.
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral sees a tough title race between Pirates and Sundowns.
“Pirates have a great, truly great coach this season, without a doubt,” Ertugral said as per IOL.
“He brings a strong pedigree and vast experience, in addition to being a unique expert in mentally motivating players. I hope he can continue his work with focus.
“It’s natural for teams to face fluctuations. Mamelodi Sundowns will undoubtedly push hard, making the title race a two-horse battle this season.”