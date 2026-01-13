Does Andre De Jong's arrival at Orlando Pirates spell doom for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi? Ex-Buccaneers star explains whats arrival of New Zealand midfielder means for Bafana Bafana duo

“Maswanganyi’s form hasn’t been good of late and Mbule lacks stamina, hence he hardly finishes matches, so I really think De Jong will be important for the team in the second half of the season,” Sebola told Sowetan Live.

“He can also play as a second striker, so I really think he’s a good acquisition that will help Pirates in their title challenge. You need depth so that players don’t relax, so De Jong’s arrival will strengthen the depth as well.

Pirates went for the 2025 AFCON break leading the PSL table with two points better than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

There have been fears that the month-long break could disrupt the momentum the Buccaneers went for the break enjoying.

“It will take time for them to find their rhythm because they were not playing competitive football," added Sebola.

"They had several players at Afcon, playing in different weather in Morocco, where it’s very cold, so I fear it will take a few games for the team to really get their mojo back.”