Doctor Khumalo warns Kaizer Chiefs fans 'let's not follow what Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are doing' and 'protect our boys'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Legendary advice
Kaizer Chiefs are in Egypt chasing crucial points that will seal their place in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Glamour Boys are set to face Zamalek SC, and a draw is enough to help them advance to the last eight of the inter-club competition.
With the players' focus solely on what awaits them on the pitch, former Chiefs star Doctor Khumalo has said the fans must stop being overly negative towards the team.
Stop negativity
"I know what is happening on social media and all that. But for the love of the game and for the team to grow, we are all responsible for that. And it's not all about the management and the players. The legends are part of that journey. The supporters, they play a major role," Khumalo said during a Chiefs and Carling Black Label partnership launch.
"But the only thing is that we forget who we are; we tend to focus on what other people are doing or saying. And we lose the focus of maintaining what we call 'Amakhosi' [abafana be kuthula noxolo], the boys of love and peace. So, supporters, understand that these are players that you expect them to play," he added.
"But they cannot perform if the other wing of the process they need is negative. So, let's not follow what Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are doing. Let's protect our boys because I am a doctor, because no one in the era of Sadaam was negative."
Help build the brand
Instead, the former Bafana star has asked the fans to help build the team by giving the players the necessary support.
"You guys, you forget that we have a lot of history. You might have been born late after 1970, but the impact that you have is immense. So I'm telling you, don't lose who you are," he added.
You are a pillar of Chiefs. Don't come and tell me this is a big problem. Don't lose focus. So focus on building this brand. Focus on building our players. Let's give them the love and support, irrespective of the results. We are in this together. That's my view," Khumalo concluded.
Chiefs chasing titles
Although their journey in the Nedbank Cup came to an end after defeat to Stellenbosch in the Round of 16, the Glamour Boys are still in contention for the Premier Soccer League and the Confederation Cup.
Hunting for these titles will be easier if the players perform and the fans give unrelenting support throughout the season.