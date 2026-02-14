Doctor Khumalo warns Kaizer Chiefs fans 'let's not follow what Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are doing' and 'protect our boys'

"I know what is happening on social media and all that. But for the love of the game and for the team to grow, we are all responsible for that. And it's not all about the management and the players. The legends are part of that journey. The supporters, they play a major role," Khumalo said during a Chiefs and Carling Black Label partnership launch.

"But the only thing is that we forget who we are; we tend to focus on what other people are doing or saying. And we lose the focus of maintaining what we call 'Amakhosi' [abafana be kuthula noxolo], the boys of love and peace. So, supporters, understand that these are players that you expect them to play," he added.

"But they cannot perform if the other wing of the process they need is negative. So, let's not follow what Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are doing. Let's protect our boys because I am a doctor, because no one in the era of Sadaam was negative."