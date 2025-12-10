Doctor Khumalo slams FIFA for denying Bafana Bafana chance to have Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, & Co. early for AFCON insisting 'CAF should protect African football'

FIFA ruled that clubs may retain their players up to six days before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Initially, players were released by their teams 14 days before major international competition, giving teams enough time to prepare for their assignments.

This basically means that even Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be affected, since he will not have the likes of Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Siphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela) and Lyle Foster (Burnley FC) available sooner than he may have anticipated.

FIFA’s circular does allow for negotiations between clubs and federations to secure earlier releases, and in some cases, these talks have been successful. Yet the overriding concern remains: the shortened release period places added strain on teams and raises pressing questions about fairness, respect, and the value placed on Africa’s premier football competition.