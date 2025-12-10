Doctor Khumalo slams FIFA for denying Bafana Bafana chance to have Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, & Co. early for AFCON insisting 'CAF should protect African football'
The controversial ruling by FIFA
FIFA ruled that clubs may retain their players up to six days before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
Initially, players were released by their teams 14 days before major international competition, giving teams enough time to prepare for their assignments.
This basically means that even Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be affected, since he will not have the likes of Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Siphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela) and Lyle Foster (Burnley FC) available sooner than he may have anticipated.
FIFA’s circular does allow for negotiations between clubs and federations to secure earlier releases, and in some cases, these talks have been successful. Yet the overriding concern remains: the shortened release period places added strain on teams and raises pressing questions about fairness, respect, and the value placed on Africa’s premier football competition.
Doc Khumalo unhappy with FIFA move
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo argues that FIFA haven't done well, before questioning why CAF can't stand against the ruling.
“I think CAF should learn they need to protect African football. We understand that the bulk of players are coming from Africa, but also we have our own tournament that they need to respect," he told Soccerzone.
“CAF also needs to be very wary of when and how they stage this tournament because now it contradicts the contracts of the players that are playing in Europe. If you look at it, you might think FIFA is at fault, but it’s CAF.
"If they went to approach CAF, CAF should’ve stood their ground and said ‘no, we are starting this tournament on the 21st or whatever day, but players need to be released three or two weeks before, because what is the coach doing with seven days," he added.
“Maybe on the other hand, it’s good for Bafana because 90% are local."
Mkhalele unhappy with FIFA
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele also raised his concern about the move by FIFA, claiming they don't take African football seriously.
"I would say it is totally unfair and unacceptable, because when you look at it, you start to make assumptions that maybe FIFA does not take African football too seriously, as they do with Europeans," he told SABC Sport.
"You start to feel less important compared to other leagues. That is why I say CAF needs to start making that point to FIFA, even now with AFCON being played in December, sometimes you start in January, and you have to go play the World Cup right after.
"In actual fact, looking at the planning of CAF, playing the AFCON closer to the World Cup, I can say on one hand it is good, on the other it brings more disadvantage to us. Especially, in this new FIFA format where you have 48 teams playing in different altitudes, so it really becomes difficult for African teams to plan," he added.
"You also saw that FIFA has allowed clubs to release players on the 15th. I feel that this will also have a negative impact in preparation for the World Cup."
How Bafana Bafana are preparing for AFCON
South Africa have already played one build-up game against Zambia, a match they won 3-1 as coach Broos gave a chance to some players to prove their worth.
They are set to play the Black Stars in another build-up as confirmed by SAFA, "Bafana Bafana will face Ghana next week in their final match in South Africa ahead of their departure to this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco," they said in a statement.
"Coach Hugo Broos’ charges will host the West Africans in Gauteng on Tuesday, 16 December 2025 at a venue that will be announced in the coming days.
"The team will then depart for Morocco on the following day, ahead of their participation in the AFCON tournament to be held in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to January 2026. The stage is set for 24 African teams to battle it out in nine venues in Morocco, and Côte d’Ivoire are the defending champion," they concluded.