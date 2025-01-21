Doctor Khumalo refers to Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha to defend Kaizer Chiefs-bound Tashreeq Morris after Amakhosi fans criticisms - 'He might surprise us'
Chiefs fans have expressed their discontent about Morris' signing. However, Khumalo believes the striker should be given a chance to prove himself.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Morris is reportedly set to join Chiefs
- Amakhosi fans are not happy with his signing
- Khumalo urges supporters to give the striker a chance