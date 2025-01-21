Tashreeq Morris, Supersport UnitedBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Doctor Khumalo refers to Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha to defend Kaizer Chiefs-bound Tashreeq Morris after Amakhosi fans criticisms - 'He might surprise us'

Premier Soccer LeagueCupKaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedT. MbathaKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsMagesi FC vs SuperSport UnitedFree AgentsMagesi FC

Chiefs fans have expressed their discontent about Morris' signing. However, Khumalo believes the striker should be given a chance to prove himself.

  • Morris is reportedly set to join Chiefs
  • Amakhosi fans are not happy with his signing
  • Khumalo urges supporters to give the striker a chance
