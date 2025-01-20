Kaizer Chiefs told 'prayer-warrior' Tashreeq Morris is what they have been missing - 'He was wasting his talent in South Africa'

SuperSport UnitedSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs told 'prayer-warrior' Tashreeq Morris is what they have been missing - 'He was wasting his talent in South Africa'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsFree AgentsCupKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedThe 30-year-old forward is set for a new challenge at Naturena after his exploits at SuperSport United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have been struggling in attackAmakhosi were desperate to add a forwardMorris has reportedly signed for AmakhosiFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱