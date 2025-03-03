Ranga Chivaviro, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Doctor Khumalo backs misfiring Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivaviro - 'That boy is not a bad striker... that element of understanding each other is not there'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FCMagesi FCR. ChivaviroN. NabiA. Du PreezT. Morris

The 32-year-old has been struggling for goals since arriving at Naturena before the start of last season.

  • Chivaviro joined Chiefs from Gallants last season
  • But he has struggled to recreate his Gallants form
  • Doc Khumalo has leapt to his defence
