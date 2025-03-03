Doctor Khumalo backs misfiring Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivaviro - 'That boy is not a bad striker... that element of understanding each other is not there'
The 32-year-old has been struggling for goals since arriving at Naturena before the start of last season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Chivaviro joined Chiefs from Gallants last season
- But he has struggled to recreate his Gallants form
- Doc Khumalo has leapt to his defence
🟢📱