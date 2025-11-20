'Arsenal will do what Arsenal do' - Man Utd legend expects Gunners to miss out on Premier League title yet again

The Gunners missed a great chance to open up a sizeable lead at the top of the table as they conceded a late Brian Brobbey equaliser at the Stadium of Light last time out. Manchester City then eased past defending champions Liverpool in the final game before the international break as goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku wrapped up a 3-0 win over Arne Slot's side.

Even so, Arsenal are the favourites to go the distance for the first time in over 20 years, having finished runners-up in each of the last three seasons. Having invested heavily in the squad over the summer to bring in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze, the pressure is on head coach Mikel Arteta to deliver a first major piece of silverware since their 2020 FA Cup triumph.

Arsenal's impressive backline has provided the foundation for their title charge, the Gunners having conceded just five goals in the opening 11 games. However, former Manchester United striker Yorke doesn't think the north London side have what it takes to get over the line.