The Buccaneers stand on the verge of history in the Caf Champions League, but their journey to the quarter-finals is packed with challenges.

With two games remaining in Group C, Orlando Pirates sit at the top of the table, holding a slim one-point lead over Al Ahly and two points over CR Belouizdad.

Their next match against Belouizdad at home on Sunday, 12 January, is a golden opportunity to secure their place in the knockout rounds, but anything less than three points could leave them in a precarious position.

Here, GOAL, looks at why this match is pivotal for the Soweto giants.

