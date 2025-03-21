'We can do better' - Thomas Tuchel offers honest assessment of England debut as German boss hails goalscorer Myles Lewis-Skelly before firing warning to Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden
Thomas Tuchel was far from impressed by England's performance in his first match in charge as they beat Albania 2-0 at Wembley on Friday.
- England win 2-0 in first match under Tuchel
- Lewis-Skelly and Kane secure victory at Wembley
- Tuchel expects better from Three Lions stars