The debate about the Masandawana forward representing South Africa has divided opinion and GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying.

Talk about Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa playing international football with Bafana Bafana has been gaining momentum.

However, the player is in his second year playing in South Africa, making his naturalisation into a South African citizen almost impossible unless he showcases exceptional ability.

But that has not stopped the debate about the Masandawana player being included in the Bafana setup and GOAL goes through what fans have been talking about.