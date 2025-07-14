Disappointment for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham target pens new contract with Premier League side
Wrexham’s ambitious bid to lure Fulham captain Tom Cairney has fallen short, with the veteran midfielder committing to another year at Craven Cottage. Despite interest from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s club, the 34-year-old has signed a contract extension that will keep him in the Premier League until next summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham miss out on Fulham captain Tom Cairney
- Signs new contract to stay until 2026
- Fulham skipper rejects Wrexham's £50k-a-week proposal