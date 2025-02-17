'Disappointed' Mamelodi Sundowns ex-defender wishes for Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarter-final after poor mentality against Mpheni Defenders - 'In Mzansi we have problem with attitudes'
The defending Premier Soccer League champions were not convincing despite their win in the most recent outing.
- Sundowns hosted Mpheni Home Defenders last weekend
- Masandawana claimed 2-0 win
- Brazilians looked relaxed