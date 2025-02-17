Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
Seth Willis

'Disappointed' Mamelodi Sundowns ex-defender wishes for Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarter-final after poor mentality against Mpheni Defenders - 'In Mzansi we have problem with attitudes'

CupMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Mpheni Home DefendersMpheni Home DefendersPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates

The defending Premier Soccer League champions were not convincing despite their win in the most recent outing.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns hosted Mpheni Home Defenders last weekend
  • Masandawana claimed 2-0 win
  • Brazilians looked relaxed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱