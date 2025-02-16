'How did Orlando Pirates lose to this weak Mamelodi Sundowns? Masandawana were dominated by amateurs Mpheni Home Defenders! As Kaizer Chiefs, please, give us the Brazilians in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals' - Fans

Masandawana defeated the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side, but their performance on that day did not satisfy some.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Mpheni Home Defenders.

The Brazilians, however, spent the majority of the second half with ten players after Tashreeq Matthews received a red card in the 47th minute.

Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas netted the two goals for Sundowns. Home Defenders returned from half-time full of energy, but they were unable to find the net.

Fans reacted to the result of the match, and here, GOAL presents some of the most captivating opinions.

