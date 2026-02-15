Disappointed Cedric Kaze blames Kaizer Chiefs players after CAF Confederation Cup exit 'Amakhosi showed Zamalek too much respect'

“First of all, I would like to say that it is a huge disappointment for us – we put a lot of time and effort into this competition. We tried not to concede those two goals. I am very disappointed with the loss, and we did not enter the match in good condition," Kaze said after the defeat in Ismailia.

"We showed too much respect to our opponent in the first half, and we could have scored, but in the end, we are out of the tournament, and this is frustrating for all of us. I didn't see a specific player from Zamalek as the star of the match... the team performed well as a collective team," he added.

"The fans of Zamalek Club were the motivation and strength for their team's victory today, and they are a source of strength."