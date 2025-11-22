Dirty or not, Saint Eloi Lupopo are not a team to match Mamelodi Sundowns! Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder gives the Chaminots no chance in CAF Champions League clash

Masandawana tactician knows the importance of getting a positive result in their first game in the group.

“First match of the Group Stage, obviously, every match will have a story, but we have to write the right one on this one. First home match, a good start is important, so we will work hard and we've been working very hard since we finished the last match towards arriving tomorrow on the best conditions, at the best moment possible,” Cardoso said as quoted by CAF media.

"Most of all, we must understand how to play against this team. It has its particularities, its way of playing, its own characteristics, so that we understand how to exploit their less strong things and how to avoid that they can aggress us with the things that they have as more positive.

We remember very well what happened last year on the first game of the group stage where Mamelodi Sundowns was not able to beat Maniema at home. And from there, how that hunted a little bit the team throughout all the group stage.

"We want to make a good start. A good start is on the whistle of the referee and the players that are available and that can start that match will be, for sure, very, very strong and very powerful on going and pursuing the result we want to get," Cardoso concluded.