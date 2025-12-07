Getty Images Sport
Diogo Dalot urges Man Utd team-mates to play with 'hurt and anger' as pressure continues to build on manager Ruben Amorim
Man Utd falter as their continue downward slide
Manchester United find themselves stalled in their attempt to climb into the Champions League places after a stuttering run of form damaged the momentum built from an encouraging unbeaten spell. A home defeat to 10-man Everton and a frustrating draw against relegation-threatened West Ham have intensified scrutiny on Amorim’s project, despite a solid win at Crystal Palace wedged between the dropped points. United now face a critical trip to Wolves, who are winless all season, in what is increasingly viewed as a must-win fixture to ease tension around the manager.
Dalot had thought he secured victory against West Ham with his goal, only for United to concede late and let a valuable opportunity slip away. The result left fans dissatisfied, the atmosphere tense, and expectations at risk of drifting out of reach during a period where United’s fixture list had appeared favourable. Failure to beat Wolves would likely trigger further discussion about Amorim’s suitability and whether the squad is reacting adequately to his demanding standards.
Amorim’s frustration after the West Ham draw was clear, with the manager reportedly delivering a stern debrief to his players the following day. Dalot echoed that sentiment, suggesting performances must come from emotional intensity as much as tactical execution.
Dalot urges Man Utd players to fight for form
Speaking ahead of the clash with Wolves, Dalot said: “Sometimes it's not football qualities. We have shown this season that we can be a very good team, but we need to get into ourselves. It has to be from inside. It has to be from the anger and drive you need every day to win football games.
“We need to become a bit more obsessed about playing for this club, winning games and winning trophies. I'm not going to get into the 'we need time' thing. We have to win straight away because that's what the club demands. That's why it hurts sometimes even more when we have opportunities like this and we don't win.”
He added: “Even after winning three or four games in a row, people will expect you to win five or six or seven. So, we just have to focus on one game, one win at the time. (Against West Ham) we had a good chance to get closer to the top positions and I think that’s what hurts even more.”
Amorim's job under threat yet again
Dalot’s comments reflect a broader theme within United’s dressing room, where Amorim has continuously pushed players to meet the club’s historical standards while demanding more consistency. The Portuguese coach has been vocal about needing improvements from multiple players, including Dalot and Patrick Dorgu, insisting they are “far from the best” and require higher levels of performance. Dalot responded by embracing that criticism, acknowledging that every United player must adapt to the pressure of being judged on their most recent performance.
The defender also pointed to the psychological demands of playing for a club of United’s stature, noting how quickly expectations rise after only a handful of victories. The reaction to the West Ham draw illustrated this reality, with supporters booing at full-time despite the team having been in improved form just weeks earlier.
Amorim’s position, while not yet under immediate threat, has become a topic of increasing debate as fans weigh visible tactical improvements against recurring lapses in key moments. United’s inability to turn dominance into results remains a concern and one that threatens to undermine their ambitions of returning to Europe’s elite competitions. With expectations high after heavy investment and a philosophy-driven managerial appointment, the margin for error has narrowed considerably.
Man Utd face crucial clash with Wolves
Manchester United now turn their focus to Monday’s clash with Wolves, knowing that anything less than victory risks deepening the scrutiny on both the players and the manager. Dalot’s rallying cry places the responsibility squarely on the squad to respond with intensity, conviction and the “obsession” he believes is required to restore winning habits. Should United secure the three points, it may provide the platform Amorim needs to rebuild momentum, while another setback would almost certainly escalate pressure ahead of the festive fixture congestion.
