Did the Motaungs offer Kaizer Chiefs' job to Manqoba Mngqithi before Nasreddine Nabi's appointment? - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach opens up on Amakhosi's reported interest
The experienced tactician was constantly linked with Amakhosi earlier this year with Rhulani Mokwena in charge of Masandawana.
- Chiefs laboured to 10th place finish in PSL
- Mngqithi was heavily linked with Amakhosi job
- Tactician has opened up on the rumour