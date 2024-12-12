Mngqithi and Kaizer Chiefs fansGOAL
Seth Willis

Did the Motaungs offer Kaizer Chiefs' job to Manqoba Mngqithi before Nasreddine Nabi's appointment? - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach opens up on Amakhosi's reported interest

Premier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Kaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Raja CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns FCRaja CasablancaCAF Champions LeagueM. Mngqithi

The experienced tactician was constantly linked with Amakhosi earlier this year with Rhulani Mokwena in charge of Masandawana.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs laboured to 10th place finish in PSL
  • Mngqithi was heavily linked with Amakhosi job
  • Tactician has opened up on the rumour
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱