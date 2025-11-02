Did Orlando Pirates make 'a psychological step over Mamelodi Sundowns' from Loftus Versfeld battle as the biggest takeaway? Abdeslam Ouaddou gives his opinion
Another share of spoils between Sundowns and Pirates
Orlando Pirates came from behind to settle for a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.
It was a third the third 1-1 draw between the two sides this season after similar results in two legs the MTN8 semi-finals.
With the Buccaneers denying Masandawana victory three times already this term, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has commented if that means the Soweto giants will have a psychological edge over Masandawana.
Do Pirates now have a psychological advantage over Downs?
"To be honest, I think it's a game that we should have won, based on the physiognomy of the match, and the number of chances we created, and today I think, to be honest, it should have been a victory for Orlando Pirates," said Ouaddou as per SABC Sport.
"But let's go with this point, let's not be too tough on our boys, they did well and let's go and fight in the next games that we have in hand, and let's go and take the lead on the log [table].
"To be honest, every game is different. I cannot say that we've taken a psychological step over Mamelodi Sundowns.
"Sundowns is a good team; Pirates is a fantastic team as well, we saw a good game today and the next game will be different, with a different context and environment."
Pirates' bigegst opportunity
Sundowns still lead the PSL table and they have two points more than third-placed Pirates.
However, what could inspire the Soweto giants in the PSL title race is that they have played two matches fewer than the Brazilians.
That gives Ouaddou's side a big chance to catch up with the reigning PSL champions.
What comes next?
Pirates are now out of the CAF Champions League and that leaves them fully concentrating on domestic competitions.
They would be hoping to take advantage of Sundowns' punishing schedule of trying to balance continental assignments and matters at home.