Did Orlando Pirates make 'a psychological step over Mamelodi Sundowns' from Loftus Versfeld battle as the biggest takeaway? Abdeslam Ouaddou gives his opinion

"To be honest, I think it's a game that we should have won, based on the physiognomy of the match, and the number of chances we created, and today I think, to be honest, it should have been a victory for Orlando Pirates," said Ouaddou as per SABC Sport.

"But let's go with this point, let's not be too tough on our boys, they did well and let's go and fight in the next games that we have in hand, and let's go and take the lead on the log [table].

"To be honest, every game is different. I cannot say that we've taken a psychological step over Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Sundowns is a good team; Pirates is a fantastic team as well, we saw a good game today and the next game will be different, with a different context and environment."