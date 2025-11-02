+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Did Orlando Pirates make 'a psychological step over Mamelodi Sundowns' from Loftus Versfeld battle as the biggest takeaway? Abdeslam Ouaddou gives his opinion

The Brazilians have won the Premier Soccer League title for eight consecutive seasons. But this time around, they have been struggling to open a gap at the top of the PSL table that makes it difficult for their title rivals to close. The Buccaneers threaten to be their fiercest challengers.

  • Peter Shalulile and Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Another share of spoils between Sundowns and Pirates

    Orlando Pirates came from behind to settle for a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

    It was a third the third 1-1 draw between the two sides this season after similar results in two legs the MTN8 semi-finals.

    With the Buccaneers denying Masandawana victory three times already this term, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has commented if that means the Soweto giants will have a psychological edge over Masandawana.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Do Pirates now have a psychological advantage over Downs?

    "To be honest, I think it's a game that we should have won, based on the physiognomy of the match, and the number of chances we created, and today I think, to be honest, it should have been a victory for Orlando Pirates," said Ouaddou as per SABC Sport.

    "But let's go with this point, let's not be too tough on our boys, they did well and let's go and fight in the next games that we have in hand, and let's go and take the lead on the log [table]. 

    "To be honest, every game is different. I cannot say that we've taken a psychological step over Mamelodi Sundowns. 

    "Sundowns is a good team; Pirates is a fantastic team as well, we saw a good game today and the next game will be different, with a different context and environment."

  • Camren Dansin, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates' bigegst opportunity

    Sundowns still lead the PSL table and they have two points more than third-placed Pirates.

    However, what could inspire the Soweto giants in the PSL title race is that they have played two matches fewer than the Brazilians.

    That gives Ouaddou's side a big chance to catch up with the reigning PSL champions.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    What comes next?

    Pirates are now out of the CAF Champions League and that leaves them fully concentrating on domestic competitions.

    They would be hoping to take advantage of Sundowns' punishing schedule of trying to balance continental assignments and matters at home.