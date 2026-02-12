Did Mamelodi Sundowns' analyst snitch? Club respond to allegations Masandawana have been sold out to Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger
The controversy!
Mamelodi Sundowns will host MC Alger in Mzansi, hoping for nothing less than victory to make the CAF Champions League quarter-final.
Rhulani Mokwena's outfit are aware that they should avoid defeat to secure a place in the last eight of the annual competition.
Ahead of the highly anticipated match, there were reports that analyst Mario Masha leaked Masandawana's tactics to the Algerian team.
Masandawana official responds
In his interview with Sports Night Amplified, Sundowns ambassador and spokesperson Tiyani Mabunda confirmed the tactician is currently out.
"Definitely [Masha is suspended]; we’re doing the internal checks and internal investigations so we’re able to make the right call. Mamelodi Sundowns is not an impulsive club; we’re trying to make sure to get everything right before we make a decision," he further clarified.
“We’re looking forward to resolving this matter as soon as possible, because we’ve got so many critical responsibilities lying on our table now.
“So internal investigations are ongoing and hopefully soon the club will make a statement," Mabunda continued.
Are the allegations true?
Mabunda refused to give much information on the allegations, insisting they want to verify before knowing the next course of action.
“With that situation, it’s a very, very tricky one, because internal investigations are still ongoing to find out how true, how valid everything is,” he clarified.
“Because it’s been happening within the setup of the playing team, as opposed to everything else in the club, it becomes a bit difficult to make a valid comment now, and trying to find ways on whether how true the story is true or whatever is required so the club can also make a statement.
“It’s more within the playing side, that information I don’t even think the players get to know what’s happening, especially with analysis. It’s within the technical side, so we’re also trying to find ways to mitigate the situation.
“Hopefully, this will be resolved as soon as possible," Mabunda concluded.
When will Sundowns and MC Alger face each other?
The initial meeting between the teams in Morocco ended goalless, but while the People's Club have since done well to go second, Masandawana have stumbled.
The final meeting between the teams in Group C will be played on Saturday from 14h00 SAT.