Did Kaizer Chiefs ‘benefit’ in their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash with Stellenbosch FC? Steve Barker thinks so, while Nasreddine Nabi couldn’t care less

GOAL takes a close look at the controversial Nedbank Cup quarter-final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

The spotlight was firmly on Amakhosi as they looked to take one more step towards ending a lengthy trophy drought.

The match did not disappoint as far as entertainment and drama were concerned, with the match officials once again in the spotlight.

The term ‘benefitted’ has been thrown around once more, with Chiefs at the centre of the controversy again, interestingly.

The aforementioned term was popularised by the legendary Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane during his days as Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Back in the 2019-20 season, Amakhosi were battling for the PSL title with Mosimane’s Sundowns.

Feeling like his side was getting the short end of the stick from the referees every week, Mosimane unwittingly made ‘benefitted’ a famous term in the PSL.

And now, after another controversial win, Amakhosi have been described as beneficiaries of poor officiating once again.

Here, GOAL dissects the events from the highly controversial match between Stellies and the Glamour Boys at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the weekend.