Did a gift carry Kaizer Chiefs? Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze fires back at Golden Arrows tactician Mngqithi over offside goal claim

The 54-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was furious with the officials.

He insisted McCarthy was in an offside position and the goal shouldn't have stood by any means.

“The first thing I can tell you is that the PSL will forever have issues for as long as this issue of VAR is not taken care of. The stakes are very high; we work very hard to build our teams, and if you want to see that this goal was an offside, just wait for the touch that goes to Silva, and already Aiden McCarthy is on the other side; he is offside,” Mngqithi said in his post-match interview.

“And we lose the game; nobody cares. We concede goals; people are saying you concede goals because you don’t defend well, but the reality is the league must work very hard on working on this thing. The game has become too dynamic; the game has become too dynamic.

“It’s not us; it’s the game that should tell us. It's too difficult even for the officials to follow and track the runs of these players because I cannot always blame the officials," he added.

“The game itself has become too dynamic, and it demands we respond to that. We’re not playing for R500 000 here; we’re playing for R20 million.

"So we should be considering looking into this thing of VAR; otherwise, we will keep losing matches like this, and people will be ok with it," Mngqithi concluded.