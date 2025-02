The Bafana Bafana international was on target on Sunday as the Red Castle climbed up the log into a Caf Champions League position.

Cassius Mailula was on target as Wydad Casablanca hammered Chabab Mohammedia 5-1 away on Sunday.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena was not on the bench after travelling to South Africa for a family bereavement but his side still romped to a big win.

Fans reacted to Mailula's performance and GOAL takes a look at their comments.