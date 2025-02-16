WATCH: Bafana Bafana international Cassius Mailula scores as Thembinkosi Lorch and Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad AC thrash SC Chabab to move into Caf Champions League spot
The Red Castle maintained their winning streak in the Botola Pro with a convincing victory over Chabab in Mohammedia.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wydad AC hammer SC Chabab in a league match
- Mailula scored for Mokwena's side on the night
- The Red Castle moved up to second place in the table