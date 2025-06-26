'I was devastated' - Wayne Rooney names controversial Man Utd departure that left him 'gutted' and Sir Alex Ferguson furious during glory years
Wayne Rooney has opened up on the controversial departure of a Manchester United team-mate which left him feeling devastated.
- United legend recalls feeling distraught when Tevez left
- He named Argentine as his favourite strike partner
- The pair got on well despite having no common language