'Deserved more respect!' - Neymar appears to criticise Santos after seeing team-mate's contract terminated

Sharing his thoughts with millions of followers on Instagram, Neymar posted a heartfelt message to the departing defender. "Jhonny Basso... Good luck in your new stage brother, I'm sad to see you leaving this way... you're too professional and deserved more respect! But that's life, right. I only wish you good things... I'll always be rooting for you," the Brazil international wrote.

Despite his public frustration, Neymar reportedly accepted the decision of the Santos board while acknowledging that head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has the right to choose which players fit his tactical vision. However, the emotional weight of seeing a trusted daily training partner leave in such a fashion was clearly too much for the No.10 to ignore initially.