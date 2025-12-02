Getty
Dele Alli sent ‘trial’ warning after ‘scary’ fall from grace - with ex-Tottenham & Como midfielder told opportunities are going to be ‘very slim’ despite being a free agent
Free agent: Why Dele finds himself without a club
Dele has been without a club since seeing his contract at Serie A side Como torn up in September 2025. He had taken in just one substitute appearance for the Italian outfit, with said outing lasting less than 10 minutes after he picked up a red card against AC Milan.
The former Spurs star was also released by Everton when seeing his deal on Merseyside come to a close, with an injury-ravaged spell with the Toffees being endured. Dele has not played on a regular basis since early 2023, during a forgettable loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas.
What next: Where does Dele end up?
He is not ready to hang up his boots just yet, at 29 years of age, but is finding it difficult to drum up interest. Individual training programmes have been worked through, but match fitness and sharpness will be lacking.
With that in mind, Dele has been told that he may have to go on trial somewhere. Former Tottenham defender Carr - speaking in association with Casino.org, where you can find online poker - told GOAL when asked if the 37-cap England international has entered the last chance saloon: “It’s scary how he’s fallen. He’s only 29, just gone past being in his peak, but the amount of football he has played in the last few years is very low.
“It’s very hard. It’s no different to when you get injured, you do all the training and getting back fit takes time. He’s missed a lot of football. The way he sounds, it seems he still has the hunger. But his chances are getting very slim now.
“He’s had a few opportunities, it didn’t work out at Como. It’s very difficult to get back up to that pace, that standard, because the body gets used to that level and when you aren’t playing it, it’s very hard to catch up again. I think that’s where he’s at. I don’t know the ins and outs with him. He will pick up injuries. His body isn’t used to playing at the highest level now. Very difficult time. His body might be completely gone.
“Whether somebody else gives him an opportunity… He is a top player, has played for England, but that’s the past now. It’s about now and he hasn’t been playing, hasn’t been performing. It is last chance saloon for him. Whether he gets another very good opportunity, or whether his desire is there…
“Wherever he ends up, he isn’t going to get to pick. It could be a trial where you have to prove it. It’s whether he has the stomach for that. I’ve done it myself, going for a trial. For me, it didn’t bother me. It’s very difficult, it’s a different situation. I don’t know the lad, his personality or the people around him. He has fallen from grace dramatically. It’s very difficult to get back in. I know your head says it, but his body won’t be saying it because he hasn’t played in so long and he’s not used to it.”
On trial: Does Dele have hunger left?
Dele has been linked with a number of EFL clubs, including Wrexham and Birmingham. Quizzed on whether he needs to take a step back in order to move forward again, Carr added: “That’s the mentality thing. Do you have it in you to take a step back? I hope that he has. He is a top player, but on paper now you aren’t a top player and you have to prove yourself again. That comes down to the mental strength.
“Can you go out there and prove yourself? Maybe he can. He’s going to have to earn it again. Whether he is up to the task, who knows, but it is definitely getting to the end now. His chances are going to be slim, very slim.”
Proven pedigree: Dele was once a global superstar
Dele is a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year and took in over 260 appearances for Tottenham during his time in north London. Issues on and off the field have made life difficult for a man that once attracted interest from Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen if he has another challenge left in him.
