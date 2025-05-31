‘That is disrespectful!’ – Deco bites back at Cristiano Ronaldo question ahead of Portugal's final four showdown with Germany

Deco has given his full backing to Cristiano Ronaldo and hailed Portugal’s "fantastic and incredible team" ahead of the Nations League semi-finals.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo is still going strong at 40

Still captains Portugal and could play in the 2026 WC

Deco believes Al-Nassr star is the GOAT Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱