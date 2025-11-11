getty
Dayot Upamecano promises to make 'right decision' on his future as Liverpool and Real Madrid eye free transfer for Bayern Munich defender
Upamecano’s future in play as top clubs watch closely
The French international Upamecano’s future at Bayern has become one of the major developing stories of the upcoming transfer window. The defender, who has been playing a key role in Vincent Kompany’s side, is yet to sign an extension to his contract which expires this summer. Bayern have been pushing to secure his long-term commitment, but negotiations remain open as elite clubs from across Europe position themselves to take advantage of a potential free transfer.
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and many elite European clubs are among those monitoring the situation. Each club is aware that a defender of Upamecano’s age, pedigree and experience being available without a transfer fee represents one of the most valuable opportunities in the market.
Speaking to L’Equipe, Upamecano addressed the situation directly, explaining that while he is aware of the interest, contract discussions are being handled by those around him. “My agent is taking care of it. We will make the right decision. I am receiving good advice. I am focused on this season and my goals with the club and the national team. I don't have the headspace for it,” he said.
'Under contract with Bayern' - Defender keeps calm
Upamecano has remained consistent in his messaging, stressing commitment to the present while keeping his options open. He noted that his focus is on performance rather than negotiations. At the same time, he acknowledged the importance of outside interest. "I'm completely relaxed. I'm under contract with FC Bayern. I have goals. But I'm very grateful when clubs are interested in me."
His agent, Moussa Sissoko, is known within the industry as a tough negotiator with deep ties to PSG, adding another layer to the situation. Sissoko also represents high-profile players such as Ousmane Dembele. Upamecano’s decision to move to Sissoko after previous agency changes suggests a deliberate approach to navigating what may be the most defining contract of his career.
Bayern eyeing defensive alternatives
With no breakthrough yet in negotiations, Bayern have begun exploring contingency options in case Upamecano chooses to leave. The club has shown interest in defenders Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool, both of whom could also be available as free agents under similar contract circumstances.
For Bayern, retaining Upamecano is not simply a matter of continuity. His pace, strength in duels and progressive passing make him one of Europe’s most complete modern centre-backs, his aggressive defensive identity has made him a key figure for club and country.
The situation is also influenced by Bayern’s aims for the season, as the German record champions remain in the Bundesliga title race and continues to target Champions League success, where Upamecano has regularly performed at an elite level. Allowing such a player to walk for free would be a huge loss unless negotiations turn decisively.
Upamecano's focus is on winning but the clock is ticking
Upamecano insists he is prioritising performance, yet the timeline is becoming increasingly fixed. With less than six months left on his contract, clubs such as Real Madrid will be able to open formal communication and potentially agree a pre-contract as early as January.
If a renewal is to be completed, Bayern will need to accelerate discussions and present terms compelling enough to convince the defender to stay. Meanwhile, Madrid’s planned defensive rebuild, along with PSG’s long-term squad planning and the Premier League interest, ensures that he will not lack offers.
Bayern face Freiburg next in the Bundesliga before turning their attention to a key Champions League fixture against Arsenal. For Upamecano, the focus remains exactly where he says it is, on the pitch, yet his future is poised to become one of the defining stories of the coming transfer window.
