'David Thidiela truth is bitter, complaining about Dr Irvin Khoza as an elected PSL individual is just barking. Relax, drink water, and go hug a tree!'
- Backpagepix
There's truth to what he says
It may feel like Thidiela is just an aggrieved person, but there's truth to what he says, no matter how one looks at it. No club boss should also run the league, we have seen enough conflict of interests, and there's no single league in the world that's run by club owners - Thanduxolo Kalo
- Backpage
What about Motsepe?
Thanduxolo Kalo It's interesting that Motsepe is running CAF and his club is participating in the tournament, yet there's silence on this issue😏 - Ntshidi Gaopalelwe Shadrack
- Backpage
Without two bulls, league is nothing
Without these two bulls our league is nothing, we have a very best league in the continent because of Khoza, we have best sponsors because of Khoza he even not going to the stadium because he always think how to make our football looks better than the previous years, if you look how spectators attending and witness football it's amazing all its through the hard work of this man, If you have personal issues with just look after your team and try to build your team to become a formidable institute leave Iron Duke alone - Bra Han Mtimande
- Backpagepix
Small team problems
Imagine the Iron Duke having a problem with a small team like Leopards 🐆.. they are not even our rivalries - Jan Qs Makinta
- Backpagepix
No mad
Thidiela is right .he is not mad - Johnson Makhobatlou
- Backpage
Pirates biggest club in the country
The problem is that Orlando Pirates is the biggest club in SA and it is winning trophies. The PSL is successful, making billions of revenue. He wanted to step down and retire but the entire PSL stakeholders begged him to stay - Tseko Moleleki
- Backpage
He dictates?
Ya'll mean Khoza dictates the likes of Motaung and Motsepe? - Phakama Mnangwe
- Getty Images
Hug a tree
That's why he is called the Iron Duke. Relax, drink water, and go hug a tree 🌳- Mtabaruka Hlanze
- Gallo
Bitter to taste
Truth is bitter - Godsave Rigas
- Backpage
Every season!
If he was that powerful , he would be winning the league every season 🚮 - Zweli Zwe Shogwe
- Backpagepix
Take notes Mr President
Well that's a good leader 🤣Ramaphosa should take notes - Yenkosi Mkhize
- Backpage
Best league in Africa
Well done Dr Khoza and the other football chairman's for making our league one of the best in the continent. That's why you don't often see most of our players go to play in Europe like other African countries. When you're doing good, people hates you, like the Thidiela's. Not all people will like you, you're not money. Continue with your good work 👏 🙌 👍 - Mduduzi Victor Thabethe