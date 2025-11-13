+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
PSL Chairman - Dr Irvin KhozaGetty Images
Sinolwetu Tompela

'David Thidiela truth is bitter, complaining about Dr Irvin Khoza as an elected PSL individual is just barking. Relax, drink water, and go hug a tree!'

Tension is brewing in South African football circles as Black Leopards boss David Thidiela finds himself at the heart of a storm. In a fiery interview that sent shockwaves across the local game, Thidiela didn’t hold back — taking direct aim at the Premier Soccer League chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza, whom he branded a “dictator.”

His remarks come years after Leopards endured harsh sanctions from FIFA, a chapter that tested the club’s resilience and reputation. While that ordeal is now behind them, Thidiela’s explosive comments have reopened old wounds, dividing opinion among fans and reigniting debate about power and accountability within the domestic league. Here, GOAL takes a look at what the supporters had to say.
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Black Leopards boss David ThidielaBackpagepix

    There's truth to what he says

    It may feel like Thidiela is just an aggrieved person, but there's truth to what he says, no matter how one looks at it. No club boss should also run the league, we have seen enough conflict of interests, and there's no single league in the world that's run by club owners - Thanduxolo Kalo

    • Advertisement
  • Patrice Motsepe, Caf PresidentBackpage

    What about Motsepe?

    Thanduxolo Kalo It's interesting that Motsepe is running CAF and his club is participating in the tournament, yet there's silence on this issue😏 - Ntshidi Gaopalelwe Shadrack

  • Irvin Khoza and Kaizer MotaungBackpage

    Without two bulls, league is nothing

    Without these two bulls our league is nothing, we have a very best league in the continent because of Khoza, we have best sponsors because of Khoza he even not going to the stadium because he always think how to make our football looks better than the previous years, if you look how spectators attending and witness football it's amazing all its through the hard work of this man, If you have personal issues with just look after your team and try to build your team to become a formidable institute leave Iron Duke alone - Bra Han Mtimande

  • Black Leopards playersBackpagepix

    Small team problems

    Imagine the Iron Duke having a problem with a small team like Leopards 🐆.. they are not even our rivalries - Jan Qs Makinta

  • Black Leopards David ThidielaBackpagepix

    No mad

    Thidiela is right .he is not mad  - Johnson Makhobatlou

  • Zakhele Lepasa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Pirates biggest club in the country

    The problem is that Orlando Pirates is the biggest club in SA and it is winning trophies. The PSL is successful, making billions of revenue. He wanted to step down and retire but the entire PSL stakeholders begged him to stay - Tseko Moleleki 

  • Dr. Irvin Khoza and Kaizer MotaungBackpage

    He dictates?

    Ya'll mean Khoza dictates the likes of Motaung and Motsepe? - Phakama Mnangwe

  • Olive Tree LargeGetty Images

    Hug a tree

    That's why he is called the Iron Duke. Relax, drink water, and go hug a tree 🌳- Mtabaruka Hlanze

  • Dr Irvin Khoza - Orlando PiratesGallo

    Bitter to taste

    Truth is bitter - Godsave Rigas

  • Miguel Cardoso, Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Every season!

    If he was that powerful , he would be winning the league every season 🚮 - Zweli Zwe Shogwe

  • Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa president, February 2018Backpagepix

    Take notes Mr President

    Well that's a good leader 🤣Ramaphosa should take notes - Yenkosi Mkhize

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Best league in Africa

    Well done Dr Khoza and the other football chairman's for making our league one of the best in the continent. That's why you don't often see most of our players go to play in Europe like other African countries. When you're doing good, people hates you, like the Thidiela's. Not all people will like you, you're not money. Continue with your good work 👏 🙌 👍 - Mduduzi Victor Thabethe