David Moyes was Man Utd's canary in the coal mine: Everton boss' Old Trafford failure should have highlighted growing rot inside the Red Devils

United did not learn the valuable lessons of the Scot's dismal season in charge and continue to make the same mistakes that haunted him

No one with any connection to Manchester United, or indeed with any interest in football, will ever forget David Moyes' ill-fated season at Old Trafford. The Glaswegian's descent from being 'The Chosen One' asked to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson to a figure of ridicule was sharp. His side lost 11 Premier League matches and finished seventh, their worst showing in 24 years, while they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round. Moyes' side also had the worst home record of any United team since 1978, while they averaged just 1.64 goals per game.

Moyes' previous 11 years in charge of Everton had created an image of a steady pair of hands, but after his nightmare spell at United, he was considered damaged goods. He had brief and unsuccessful spells with Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, and it was only when he steered the Irons into Europe in 2021 during his second spell at the London Stadium that he started to be respected again.

His reputation grew further when he took West Ham to the Europa League semi-finals in 2022, and subsequently to Conference League glory in 2023. Still, his departure from east London last summer underlined his lack of aura and the sense that what happened at Old Trafford had changed him forever. And yet all of a sudden, Moyes is back in vogue, leading a truly stunning revival with Everton. Now, next up for the 61-year-old whose career has been rejuvenated is a showdown with United on Saturday...